Travel luggage orders from Ahmedabad surge 10-fold in Amazon sale event: Official

Ahmedabad, Oct 15 (PTI) Customers in Ahmedabad have bought 10 times more travel luggage during the first 48 hours of the ongoing 'Amazon Great Indian Festival' when compared to business as usual days, a company official said here on Tuesday.

Also, the city emerged among the top ten in the country in terms of sales of fashion and beauty products.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival was launched on September 27 this year, and data for the first 48 hours has seen the best-ever opening for the fashion and beauty segment, with 65 per cent of customers coming from tier-2 cities and beyond, Director, Fashion and Beauty, Amazon India, Zeba Khan said.

Overall, the e-commerce giant has reported 11 crore customers visiting the online platform during the first 48 hours of the special sale, with 80 per cent coming from tier-2 cities and beyond, she said.

"We have seen a very good response in specific segments and businesses. Overall, we have seen a seven-time spike in the fashion and beauty segment. Within that, we have seen a surprise 10-times growth of travel luggage, which suggests that people here are planning travels this season," she said.

"In Ahmedabad, we have seen precious jewellery sales surge 2.3 times, and demand from luxury beauty products, especially fragrances and professional-grade salon items have seen a notable increase," she further said.

The trend further suggests that handloom and handicraft products like Bandhani, patola, Kutch embroidery, Zardozi and mirror work are making a strong comeback, Khan said.

Contemporary outfits that blend traditional and modern elements, such as crop tops with elevated ethnic bottoms or pre-draped sarees, continue to gain popularity, the official said.

Gujarat's traditional silver jewellery designs, featuring intricate motifs, are among the top purchases during the festive season, she said.