Travel planner booked for cheating senior citizens of Rs 33 lakh

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) A travel planner was booked for allegedly duping senior citizens of Rs 33 lakh after promising them a tour of Assam and Meghalaya, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Rahul Jain was booked on the complaint of construction businessman Shivshankar Agarwal (61), who has claimed 60 persons were duped, the Vakola police station official said.

"Through a mutual contact, the victims, who are part of a club, got in touch with Rahul Jain, who introduced himself as a holiday planner. In July last year, a meeting was held at a hotel in Santacruz, where Jain presented a detailed itinerary and finalised a tour package costing Rs 75,000 per member. It was agreed that the payment would be made in three instalments," the official said.

Jain collected Rs 33 lakh from 60 persons, but in October told them that the tour would have to be cancelled or postponed due to heavy rains in the two north eastern states, the official said.

"In November, Jain handed over cheques as part of the refund process and asked them not to deposit these for a few days. However, he then went unreachable, which made the tour party realise they had been cheated. The cheques also bounced. Jain has been booked for cheating, fraud and other offences," he said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official added.