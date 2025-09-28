Trawler capsizes off Goa coast; all 27 fishermen rescued

Panaji, Sep 28 (PTI) A trawler capsized off the Goa coast in the wee hours of Sunday, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation following which all 27 fishermen on board were later safely brought to the shore, police said.

The incident took place at around 1.30 am off Mobor beach in South Goa district, a senior police official said.

The trawler had 27 fishermen who called the police control room for help.

A team of coastal police, along with state-appointed lifeguards and local fishermen, rushed for help, the police said.

All the fishermen were brought to the shore early on Sunday with the help of jet-skis used by lifeguards and locals who assisted in the rescue operation.

"They are safe and there was no medical attention required for them," the official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert', predicting heavy rains in Goa till October 1, and appealed to the fishermen not to venture in the sea. PTI RPS GK