Trawling ban to begin tonight across Kerala coast

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 9 (PTI) A 52-day trawling ban will come into effect from midnight on June 9 along Kerala's coast, as part of efforts to protect marine life and promote sustainable fishing practices.

The seasonal ban, which will last until midnight on July 31, is aimed at giving fish stocks time to regenerate during the monsoon.

Traditional fishermen using small boats will still be allowed to operate, but large mechanised trawlers must stay ashore.

To support those affected, the state government will provide free rations to workers employed on trawling boats, and round-the-clock control rooms have been set up in all coastal districts since May 15, state Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan has said.

For sea rescue and patrol operations during the ban, 19 private boats have been hired across nine coastal districts. Three marine ambulances are also on standby at Vizhinjam, Vypin and Beypore fisheries stations, he said in a recent Facebook post.

Seventy-six young fishermen who have completed training at the National Institute of Water Sports in Goa will be deployed as marine safety personnel across nine coastal (marine) districts, Cheriyan said.

Authorities have directed all out-of-state boats to leave Kerala waters ahead of the ban. Fuel bunks at harbours will remain closed, except for selected stations supplying inboard boats under state-run Matsyafed.

The government has directed the fishermen heading out to sea to carry ID cards and wear life jackets.

Boats without approved colour codes must update them without delay. Strict action will be taken against any trawlers found violating the ban, authorities said.

Officials have urged all fishing communities to cooperate fully, especially if additional bans are issued due to bad weather. Harmful fishing methods that damage young fish stocks will not be tolerated, they said.

"The cooperation of everyone is expected to help protect marine resources and ensure the safety of fishermen," the minister said. PTI TGB TGB ROH