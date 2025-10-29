Treason case to be filed against Cong leaders for singing Bangladeshi national anthem: Assam CM

Guwahati, Oct 29 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said he has instructed the police to register a case of treason against Congress leaders of Sribhumi district for singing the national anthem of Bangladesh at a party meeting.

Addressing a press conference here after a cabinet meeting, Sarma also alleged that singing the anthem is the opposition party's endorsement of the claim by a section of leaders in Bangladesh that the entire Northeast region is part of the neighbouring nation.

"The Congress meeting started with singing of Bangladesh's national anthem instead of the Indian national anthem. It is a blatant disrespect to the people of India and its national anthem," he said.

Sarma said he has already instructed the police to register a case of treason under various sections of the law against the Sribhumi District Congress Committee and its leaders.

In a Seva Dal meeting at the district Congress office in Sribhumi town on Tuesday, the leaders started the proceedings after singing two lines of the Bangladeshi National Anthem 'Amar Sonar Bangla', written by Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore, who also penned the Indian National Anthem. PTI TR NN