Treat accident victims immediately, no advance payment required: Karnataka govt to hospitals

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (PTI) The Karnataka government has reaffirmed the legal obligation of all medical establishments and practitioners to provide emergency treatment to accident victims without any delay or demand for advance payment.

A circular issued on Wednesday stated, “It is considered necessary to reiterate and direct the enforcing agencies and accident victims regarding the provisions of law and schemes prevailing in Karnataka regarding the treatment of accident victims in the state.” Under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007, the circular clarified that the term 'accident victim' includes not just road mishaps but also “accidental or induced burns or poisoning or criminal assaults and the like which are medico legal or potential medico legal cases." It further said, “Whenever such an accident victim comes to a medical establishment or is brought before a medical establishment, he should be treated in such emergencies without insisting on advance payment.” Any violation will invite penalties up to Rs one lakh under Section 19(5), the circular said.

Citing the Karnataka Good Samaritan and Medical Professional Act, 2016, the government reminded that every hospital shall be required to provide immediate medical screening services and first-aid at free of cost and the appropriate treatment as it considers necessary, in order to improve the health conditions and recovery of any such injured person.

Hospitals lacking facilities must stabilise the patient before transfer, along with complete medical records, it said.

The circular also invoked Section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, cautioning that failure to comply could lead to imprisonment up to three months or fines up to Rs 500, and for repeat offences, imprisonment up to six months or fines up to Rs 1,000.

Referring to the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025, it noted, “A road accident victim shall be eligible for cashless treatment in any designated hospital for an amount up to rupees one lakh fifty thousand per victim for period of seven days from the date of accident.” The state road safety council will serve as the nodal agency, with reimbursement routed from the Motor Vehicles Accident Fund.

The circular reminded that Karnataka already has a state-level scheme for cashless treatment for accident victims up to 48 hours, covering 76 lifesaving services in government hospitals, medical colleges, and SAST-empanelled hospitals.

“Every registered medical practitioner and every medical establishment shall provide first aid and stabilize the accident victim without any delay or deny, failing which he shall be liable for punishment as specified above. Every authority responsible for implementing the above provisions shall take immediate steps to facilitate the accident victim to procure these healthcare facilities,” the circular said. PTI GMS ROH