Treat all religions equally, prevent India from shifting towards totalitarian state: SP's Ram Gopal Yadav

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) All religions must be treated with respect and the government must prevent India from shifting towards a totalitarian state, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ram Gopal Yadav said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Participating in a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Upper House, Yadav said India has a huge population of minorities, especially Muslims, and if a large number of people feel that injustice has been meted out to them, any efforts to appease them later will not work.

"Professor Manoj Jha (of the RJD) hinted that we are slowly moving away from a democratic state to a totalitarian state. It will be a very damaging situation for both the opposition and the ruling dispensation if such a situation were to arise. Do not let such a situation arise," he said.

Explaining why the opposition parties are suspicious about the Bill, Yadav cited the example of Uttar Pradesh where "people cannot offer namaz even on their rooftops".

He alleged that on the day of Eid in Sambhal, when people were offering namaz, officials were walking around with guns, accompanied by security personnel.

"When such a situation prevails in any state, even when you bring a Bill with a clean heart, the minorities will never trust you," the SP leader said.

Asserting that "all religions must be treated with respect", he said India has a huge population of minorities, especially Muslims.

"If such a large section of people feels that injustice has been meted out to them and people start discussing it, no matter how much you do to appease, it will not work," he said.

Congress member Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on one hand, the Bill has omitted the concept of "Waqf by User", at least prospectively, disallowing Waqfs to be created on the basis of uninterrupted usage over a significant period of time.

"On the other hand, the applicability of the Limitation Act, if this Bill is passed, has inversely and conversely allowed the government, quasi-governmental bodies and others outside the community to lay claim over a real Waqf property on the basis of uninterrupted and continued possession beyond 12 years, so long as litigation is not started prior to that," he added.

A property can thus be usurped under the principle of adverse possession, which means that if the government or any similar entity or an individual from outside the community continues to be in hostile possession of any Waqf property, then the government or that individual can claim title over that property after the lapse of 12 years, he said.

"This is a deliberate attempt by the government to further its own agenda by minimising protection conferred upon Waqf properties with the right hand and significantly increase its own control and power to permanently claim these properties with its left hand," Singhvi alleged.

Voicing support to the Bill, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to prevent the misuse and usurping of donated land for a particular purpose to a community by the rich and powerful.