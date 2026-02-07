Treat Census 2027 as national duty, ensure error-free data collection: Rajasthan CM to officials

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday emphasised that accurate census data forms the backbone of development planning and called on officials to treat Census 2027 as a national duty and ensure error-free data collection.

Addressing a state-level training conference on Census 2027 held virtually, Sharma said that data collected during the census is crucial for framing and implementing welfare schemes of both the Centre and the state.

"If the data is not accurate, neither planning nor implementation of schemes can be effective," he said.

The chief minister mentioned that the quality of the first phase of the census -- house listing and housing enumeration -- would determine the accuracy of the subsequent population enumeration.

He described the census as a constitutional obligation that provides vital inputs on development indicators and infrastructure needs such as electricity, water supply, roads, sanitation, schools, healthcare facilities and cooking gas connections in rural and urban areas.

Sharma noted that census data also form the basis for the delimitation of constituencies and the equitable distribution of national resources, grants and assistance. He stated that for the first time, census operations would make extensive use of digital technology.

The chief minister added that citizens would also be given the option of self-enumeration during the first phase from May 1 to May 15, 2026.

Officials were directed to ensure intensive training of the personnel involved in the exercise to enable transparent and high-quality data collection, along with wide public awareness to encourage participation.

According to the chief minister, the first phase of the census in Rajasthan will include self-enumeration from May 1 to May 15, followed by house listing and housing enumeration from May 16 to June 14.

He asked senior officials to closely monitor the process, hold regular review meetings and remain sensitive to staff working conditions, especially in view of the state's difficult geographical conditions and summer heat.

Chief Secretary V Srinivas, Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan and other senior officials were present at the virtual conference, officials said. PTI AG MPL MPL