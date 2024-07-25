Treat crop loans as cash credit loans: BJP member in LS

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed a strong demand for the government to treat crop loans as cash credit loans to help farmers renew the same at the end of financial year.

Raising the issue in the Lower House, BJP member Anup Dhotre said farmers have to repay their crop loan by March 31 every year to avail of the interest subvention benefits.

"This is unfair because farmers have to sell their produce at a lower rate to meet this deadline," said Dhotre, the Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra's Akola.

In contrast, he said, other industries only need to maintain the sanctioned loan amount to renew their cash credit loans.

The BJP member said he would request the government to consider treating crop loans in the category of cash credit loans.

Congress MP Sanjana Jatav raised the issue of shortage of water in her Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan.

She said several parts of her constituency get water with high salinity and fluoride content, which is unfit for human consumption.

Jatav requested that the central government scheme for supply of drinking water reaches people in her constituency.

Congress member Shashi Tharoor wanted the government to increase the quota of subsidised kerosene allocated to Kerala to ensure easy availability of the fuel to fishermen who use traditional fishing boats.

BJP member Biplab Kumar Deb wanted the government to open immigration check posts at the Agartala Airport to enable starting international flights.

SP member Iqra Choudhary raised the issue of long-pending demands for rail services in western Uttar Pradesh.

Choudhary, a member from Kairana, wanted the government to start building the rail line on the planned Panipat-Kairana-Meerut route. This rail will provide a link between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

She also raised the demand for starting new trains between Kairana and Vaishno Devi, a popular pilgrimage destination, and between Kairana and Prayagraj, where the Alllahabad High Court is located.