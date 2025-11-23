Treat singers promoting gang lifestyle through music, videos as criminals: Haryana DGP

Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) Haryana DGP O P Singh on Sunday told police officers that the singers who promote gang lifestyles to youth through music and videos should be treated as criminals, and strict legal action should be taken against them.

The DGP said these people, in a matter of minutes, destroy the teachings given to youth by their parents, education by teachers, and the society's discipline.

Notably, the Haryana Police had earlier this year initiated action against songs that allegedly promote gun culture, "glorify" violence, and incite hatred. Accordingly, the initiative brought singers, social media, and other such platforms under the lens.

The cybercrime unit's teams monitor social media and take appropriate action where required, the officials had said.

"..the singers who promote gang lifestyles to youth through music and videos, should be treated as criminals and strict legal action should be taken against them," the DGP said on Sunday.

Such songs or music videos garner a sizable viewership and have the potential to "adversely affect the youth", police said earlier. Many such songs have been taken off social media platforms.

Singh, in a post on X in Hindi, addressed the police officials, including SHOs, DSPs, SPs, DCPs, police commissioners, IG, and ADGP-rank officers, congratulating them for the success of the ongoing "Operation Trackdown", which has delivered a "major blow" to criminal networks.

According to an official statement, the initiative, launched on November 5, sought to strengthen law-and-order enforcement and has produced highly impactful results.

So far, police have arrested 1,439 notorious, wanted, and serious offenders, along with 3,127 other accused individuals. In total, 4,566 criminals have been brought under the police net.

According to police, the campaign aims to nab absconders, serious offenders, organised crime operatives, and notorious criminals in every district immediately.

"Continuous and swift action has sent a clear message among criminals that there is no safe haven left for any unlawful activity in the state," the statement said.

Under "Operation Trackdown", several criminals have been arrested while they were planning "heinous crimes" such as murder or attempted murder, according to the statement.

So far, the campaign has "saved the lives of 60 individuals", as they were on these criminals' target lists, police said.

Meanwhile, the DGP, in a post on X, asserted, "In a democracy, the rule of law prevails." He also directed police officials to strongly pursue the cases filed against the criminals nabbed during the ongoing operation.

"Ensure punishment in cases involving the Arms Act. Criminals should receive the message that the very gun they are brandishing will land them in prison for years," he said, asking police officers to dismantle their entire criminal ecosystem.

"Continue to take legal action against those who handle their illegal income, supply weapons, provide hiding places, and create favourable publicity on social media and among the public," the DGP added.