Treated 2.6 lakh patients in OPDs in first year of operation: AIIMS Jammu Executive Director

Jammu, Aug 1 (PTI) Rooted in the spirit of equitable access to world-class healthcare, the AIIMS stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to strengthening regional medical infrastructure by treating over 2.6 lakh patients in outpatient departments during its first year of operation, officials on Friday said.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the first such institution established in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has emerged as a powerful national benchmark with the completion of its 43 buildings in a record time of three and a half years despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, they said.

"In this short span, our commitment has translated into tangible impact. We have treated over 2.6 lakh patients in our outpatient departments, admitted nearly 4,000 patients under inpatient care and managed more than 15,000 emergency cases with dedication and efficiency," AIIMS Jammu Executive Director and CEO Dr Shakti Kumar Gupta told reporters at the institute in Vijaypur area of Samba district.

The institute's surgical services have also scaled up significantly, with over 1,800 surgeries successfully performed in eight advanced modular operation theatres, he added.

"On the diagnostics front, we have conducted over 30,000 X-rays, 20,000 ultrasounds, more than 7,000 CT scans and 2,300 MRIs — all within just one year of starting services,” said Dr Gupta.

These numbers are not just statistics — they represent lives touched, pain relieved and hope restored, he added.

Dr Gupta said it is a moment of deep pride and heartfelt gratitude as AIIMS Jammu completes one year of dedicated public service.

“We owe this journey to the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose mission to establish AIIMS in every state and region under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) has transformed the landscape of healthcare and medical education across India,” he added.

Dr Gupta said AIIMS Jammu is the first All India Institute of Medical Sciences established in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, created not just as a hospital, but as a beacon of hope, knowledge and compassionate care for generations to come.

Rooted in the spirit of equitable access to world-class healthcare, AIIMS Jammu stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to strengthening regional medical infrastructure, bridging gaps in specialty care and nurturing future leaders in medicine, he added.

"AIIMS Jammu has emerged as a powerful national benchmark with the completion of its 43 buildings — in a record time of three and a half years despite the challenges of the pandemic," said Dr Gupta.

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, the Executive Director of AIIMS Jammu said that this was not just about building a campus.

"It was about building trust, hope and a future. Our timelines were tight, but our commitment was unwavering,” he added.

Dr Gupta said that infrastructure was constantly monitored by a team from IIT Jammu and the execution has earned national recognition.

“With the motto ‘patient first’ at its core, AIIMS Jammu began its clinical journey just a year ago,” he added.

Dr Gupta further said AIIMS Jammu is also the first among the new AIIMS to set up a full-fledged, high-end Transfusion Medicine unit, including a NAT testing platform, chemiluminescence analyzer and automated apheresis units.

"Further elevating its diagnostics, the institute has introduced a Green Smart Waterless Lab — a first in the region," he added.

On being asked about advanced specialty care, the CEO of AIIMS Jammu threw light on the Centre for Advanced Genomics and Precision Medicine.

“It is the only such centre across all AIIMS. We no longer need to send samples abroad for high-end genomic testing — it happens right here in Jammu, with world-class standards,” Dr Gupta said.

This facility, along with a rapidly expanding Oncology Unit, now offers chemotherapy, radiation therapy and immunotherapy — bringing cancer care within reach for thousands of patients who earlier had to travel out of state, he added. PTI AB AS AS