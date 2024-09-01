Treated rule of law as 'highest religion' all during service: Ex IPS Prakash Singh

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Prakash Singh, a retired IPS officer and the architect of police reforms in the country, on Sunday said his "highest religion" was to uphold the rule of law as long as he was in khaki.

The 89-year-old former Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh and Assam and DG of the Border Security Force made the remark at the launch of his fourth book 'Unforgettable Chapters Memoirs of a Top Cop'.

The 194-page book is a reflection of the decades of police service put in by the 1959 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in some of the most challenging internal security theatres of the country, such as terror-stricken Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, and insurgency- and Left Wing Extremism-marred North East.

Singh, who survived four attempts on his life during his service, said he had decided early in his career that as long as he was in khaki (police uniform) his "highest religion" will be to uphold the rule of law.

"I paid a huge price due to this … but I have no regrets," he said, pointing to his frequent transfers including as the UP DGP where he was given the marching orders with only an hour's time to comply.

He said the book, probably his last, was a record for present and future police officers and also for the people to know the "trials and tribulations" faced by a police officer.

"I never objected to go to a posting and I took it is as part of my life and destiny," he said.

The book is not only about his experiences as a witness but also his trysts as a participant in some of the major events that took place in India, the former police officer said.

Acting on Singh's PIL, the Supreme Court had in September 2006 directed all states, Union Territories, and the Centre to bring in police reforms aimed to insulate them from political machinations and to bring about efficiency and accountability in its functioning.

Officiating as the chief guest at the book release, former Supreme Court Judge Madan B Lokur said he came in contact with Singh some ten years ago when he had approached the apex court with a petition seeking implementation of the police reforms judgement.

Lokur said the book, that he has "read cover-to-cover," should be taught to police, defence and civil services officers as leadership was "a very very important" aspect for them.

His views were echoed by Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain who also attended the event.

Former UP DGP and Singh's junior Vikram Singh extolled the integrity of his ex boss quipping that they used to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' before picking up his call. Like a coconut, Vikram Singh said, he (Prakash Singh) was hard from outside but soft from inside.

A vote of thanks was delivered by Prakash Singh's son, deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Pankaj Kumar Singh. Pankaj followed into the footsteps of his father as he also headed the BSF as its DG. PTI NES VN VN