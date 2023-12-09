Treatment meted out to Mahua Moitra was against principles of natural justice: JD(U)

Patna, Dec 9 (PTI) JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh "Lalan" on Saturday alleged that the treatment meted out to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in Parliament was against the principles of natural justice.

Talking to reporters here a day after Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha, Lalan, who is himself a member of the Lower House, rued that she was not given an opportunity of hearing.

"Mahua Moitra was not given an opportunity of hearing. Neither before the Ethics Committee nor on the floor of the House. It was against the principles of natural justice," he said.

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interests.

Lalan also trained his guns at BJP, which rules the Centre and shares power in Maharashtra, over the controversy around Nawab Malik, an NCP MLA who raised many eyebrows when he recently sat with the party faction headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

"The BJP is a political washing machine. It washes away the taints of all those who join or support the party. It would not be a surprise if it extends the favour to Nawab Malik," remarked the JD(U) chief.

Malik was arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He has been accused of having links with gangster Dawood Ibrahim. His proximity to Pawar has evoked protest from fellow Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who belongs to BJP.

Lalan declined to answer questions about the visit here on Sunday of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is scheduled to chair the meeting of Eastern Zonal Council which is likely to be attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U)'s supreme leader. PTI NAC SOM