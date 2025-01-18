Treatment of sick basic responsibility, Delhi govt, Centre completely failed in it: Rahul

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi claimed on Saturday that the national healthcare system has been "completely destroyed" and patients are paying a heavy price in the hope of getting cheap and proper treatment at the AIIMS here.

The former Congress chief said the treatment of the sick is the most basic responsibility of any government, in which the Delhi and central governments have "completely failed".

Gandhi shared a video of his recent interaction with patients and their families camping on roads, footpaths and subways near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

"A few days ago, I reached outside the AIIMS, Delhi to get to know about the condition of patients and facilities -- the scene was heart-wrenching. Patients and their families, who have come here from different corners of the country in the hope of treatment, are forced to live in cold and filth on the streets and subways," he said.

They are yearning for a roof over their head, food and even drinking water, he added.

"From cancer to heart problems -- every family has such a painful story. There is no arrangement here for these people who come for treatment from far-off states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam. They have come to Delhi with just one hope, maybe they or their family members will get well, just somehow, their lives will be saved -- they can talk to a doctor once, get some advice and consolation," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on the microblogging platform, along with the video.

The failure of both the central and Delhi governments is clearly visible, he said. Is this the health system of the country, the Congress leader asked.

"The care, facilities and treatment of the sick is the most basic responsibility of any government in which the state and central governments have completely failed. This is unacceptable," he asserted.

Gandhi met several patients and their families camping on the roads, footpaths and subways around the AIIMS on Thursday and enquired about their problems and grievances. He accused the Centre and the Delhi government of showing "insensitivity" towards them.

Most of the patients and their family members complained about the lack of a place to stay while getting their treatment done and a long waiting time for appointments at the AIIMS.

Many of them also complained of being left with no option but to get medical tests done at private facilities and not being able to get those done at the AIIMS. PTI ASK RC