Treatments worth over Rs 40 cr availed since launch of Ayushman Vay Vandana card: Health ministry

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Treatments worth more than Rs 40 crore have been availed since the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana card, benefitting over 22,000 senior citizens aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in a span of less than two months.

Advertisment

The enrolment for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card has reached the milestone of 25 lakh since its launch by the prime minister on October 29, 2024, the Union health ministry said.

Senior citizens have taken treatment for various conditions such as coronary angioplasty, hip fracture/replacement, gall bladder removal, cataract surgery, prostate resection, stroke, hemodialysis, enteric fever and other febrile illnesses etc, it stated.

On October 29, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to include all senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

Advertisment

Under the expansion, they are receiving 'Ayushman Vay Vandana Card' which will help them avail the healthcare benefits.

Ayushman Vay Vandana Card provides free health cover of Rs 5 lakh to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status. Such senior citizens belonging to families already covered under the AB PM-JAY get an additional top-up cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year.

Elderly who are already availing benefits of various government schemes, including the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), have to choose between their existing scheme and the AB PM-JAY.

Advertisment

Additionally, persons covered by private health insurance coverage or members of the Employees' State Insurance scheme are eligible to benefit from the AB PM-JAY.

The card offers treatment for around 2000 medical procedures and covers all pre-existing diseases from the first day itself without any waiting period.

Those aged 70 or above who are eligible for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card can register through multiple channels. They can visit the nearest empanelled hospital for registration. For self-registration eligible citizens can download the Ayushman app (from Google Play store) or visit www.beneficiary.nha.gov.in.

Advertisment

Citizens can also call on the toll-free number 14555 or give a missed call on 1800110770 to know more about the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card. PTI PLB MNK MNK