Tree cover up, forests shrinking, pollution rising in rivers in Maharashtra: Economic Survey

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Maharashtra’s ecological outlook reflects a mixed picture, with gains in tree cover and wildlife conservation, contrasting with signs of degradation in core forest ecosystems and worsening pollution in major rivers, according to the state's Economic Survey 2025-26.

The survey was tabled in the state legislature on Thursday.

It indicates that while targeted conservation programmes and social forestry initiatives have improved certain environmental indicators, forest degradation, rapid urbanisation and inadequate sewage treatment continue to strain the state’s ecological systems.

As per the survey, Maharashtra’s total forest cover stands at 50,859 sq km, accounting for 16.5 per cent of its geographical area of 3,07,713 sq km. This remains significantly below the 33 per cent benchmark set under the National Forest Policy.

Compared to the 2021 assessment, the state registered a reduction of 54.47 sq km in forest cover, the survey report said, explaining that “forest area” and “tree cover” represent distinct categories and cannot be used interchangeably while assessing environmental health.

Forest area refers to land that is legally notified by the government as forest, including Reserved or Protected Forests. Such areas may not necessarily have dense vegetation and can include landscapes with little or no tree growth, such as alpine pastures, wetlands or degraded tracts.

Tree cover, on the other hand, refers to small patches of trees less than one hectare in size or scattered trees outside recorded forests. These include plantations, roadside trees and linear patches along canals or fields that do not form part of a natural forest ecosystem.

The survey notes that Maharashtra ranks first in the country in tree cover outside forests. According to the India State of Forest Report 2023, the state has 14,525 sq km of tree cover, representing 4.7 per cent of its geographical area.

This figure has risen steadily over the past decade, from 10,806 sq km in 2019 to 12,108 sq km in 2021, then to 14,525 sq km in 2023. The growth has largely been attributed to social forestry programmes, urban greening drives and plantation initiatives, it said.

However, environmental analysts cited in the survey caution that a rise in tree cover does not necessarily offset the ecological loss caused by degradation of natural forests, which support more complex biodiversity and play a more significant role in carbon storage and ecosystem stability.

In terms of canopy density, 19.4 per cent of Maharashtra’s forests are classified as very dense, 42.4 per cent as moderately dense and 38.2 per cent as open forests, according to the latest assessment cited in the survey.

The survey also notes that environmental pressures such as industrialisation, urban expansion and deforestation are contributing to climate anomalies in the state, including rising temperatures and changing rainfall patterns.

However, certain ecological indicators show improvement.

Maharashtra has 315.09 sq km of mangrove cover, accounting for about 6.3 per cent of India’s total mangrove area. To strengthen protection, the state has notified 11,548 hectares of mangroves as reserved forests.

Wildlife conservation efforts have also yielded positive results. The tiger population in Maharashtra increased from 312 in 2018 to 444 in 2022, according to the survey.

Despite these gains, the survey highlights serious concerns regarding water pollution and waste management.

Major rivers in the state continue to experience severe ecological stress. Data from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board cited in the survey shows that the Mithi river in Mumbai records extremely high pollution levels, with "biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) measured at 101.8 mg per litre and faecal coliform levels at 1,882.2 mg per litre".

Similarly, the Mula-Mutha river in Pune continues to record high BOD and faecal coliform levels, indicating sustained contamination from untreated sewage and urban discharge.

A major factor behind river pollution is the gap in sewage treatment capacity. According to the survey, only 51.4 per cent of the sewage generated in the state was treated during 2025-26 up to December, meaning nearly half of the wastewater continues to be discharged untreated into rivers and other water bodies.

The state has performed relatively better in managing solid waste. Out of 5.44 lakh metric tonnes of solid waste generated daily in 2024-25, about 81.8 per cent was treated, the survey notes.

The government has launched initiatives such as the ‘Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyaan’, which involves more than 27,000 gram panchayats, to promote environmental awareness and expand green cover.

However, the survey’s findings suggest that while such initiatives are producing visible improvements in areas such as tree plantations and wildlife conservation, they have yet to fully counter the environmental pressures created by rapid economic growth and urbanisation. PTI ND NR