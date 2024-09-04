Tree falls on car killing school principal in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) A government school principal died after a tree fell on his car on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway here on Wednesday morning, police said.

SHO Mahendra Singh said that an old tree fell on a car in Raisar police station area Jaipur rural, killing Prakash Chand Meena (58), who was travelling in the car.

He was the principal of the Government Senior Secondary School of Gathwadi.

The SHO said that the principal was taken out after removing the tree with the help of a crane and was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. He said that after the post-mortem, the body has been handed over to the family.