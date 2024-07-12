Tree-felling in Ridge forest: SC asks Delhi Police not to harass petitioner

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi Police not to harass a city resident who has filed a contempt plea against the DDA over "illegal" tree-felling in the Ridge forest.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice on the plea filed by the petitioner alleging harassment.

"We make it clear for all the authorities that no one will make any attempt to cause harassment to the petitioner only because she has filed a contempt petition and brought to the notice of this court about breach of orders of this court," the bench said.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioner, had informed the court that city police officers have been making enquiries regarding the other petitioner, New Delhi Nature Society, as well.

Sankaranarayanan had claimed the police have also approached their bank and sought detailed information about their accounts.

The bench took note of Sankaranarayanan's submission and issued notice in the matter.

In her contempt plea, Bindu Kapurea alleged that trees were cut despite a March 4 court order denying permission to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for it and that the fact about the felling of trees was suppressed from the court.

The apex court has initiated suo motu (on its own) contempt proceedings against the vice chairman of the DDA over alleged cutting of 1,100 trees in the Ridge forest for a road widening project.