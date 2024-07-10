Tree felling in ridge forest: SC notice to Delhi police after petitioner alleges harassment

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of allegations of harassment levelled by a city resident, who has filed a contempt plea against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over "illegal" tree felling in the ridge forest, and sought a response from the Delhi Police on the issue.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih issued notice to the Delhi police after senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that city police officers have been making enquiries regarding the other petitioner- New Delhi Nature Society- as well.

Sankaranarayanan claimed police have also approached their bank and sought detailed information about their accounts.

The bench took note of Sankaranarayanan's submission and issued notice in the matter.

Bindu Kapurea has alleged in her contempt plea that trees were cut despite a March 4 court order denying permission to the DDA for it and that the fact about the felling of trees was suppressed from the court.

The apex court has initiated suo motu (on its own) contempt proceedings against the vice chairman of the DDA over alleged cutting of 1,100 trees in the ridge forest for a road widening project. PTI PKS PKS SK SK