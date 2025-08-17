Tree plantation drive inaugurated in Latur

Latur, Aug 17 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Latur district launched the second edition of its plantation drive on Sunday, roping in government bodies and NGOs in its efforts.

Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge inaugurated the Latur Harotstosav at Ganjgolai, and students, government employees and citizens took out a rally from Mahatma Gandhi Chowk to Ganjgolai to mark the occasion.

The district administration has been making efforts to accelerate tree plantation with the involvement of government bodies, NGOs, and citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said, "Latur has very few trees. To make the district greener, every citizen must join this campaign and turn it into a people's movement. The COVID-19 crisis has already taught us the value of oxygen. Villages, towns, and neighbourhoods must set up oxygen parks, while citizens should plant trees on farm bunds, roadsides, terraces, and open spaces." PTI COR ARU