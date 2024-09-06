Tree plantation drive launched at Kolkata airport

Kolkata, Sep 6 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India has launched a tree plantation drive at its operational complex at Kolkata airport on Friday, an official said.

The drive, inaugurated by Dum Dum MP Prof Saugata Roy, marks the 80th anniversary of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and underscores the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s commitment to environmental sustainability, he said.

The ceremony was attended by key officials, including the airport director of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, who expressed strong support for the initiative.

“This project is a reflection of our commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility,” a statement quoted the airport director as saying.

The tree plantation drive is a significant part of the celebrations marking ICAO’s milestone, aiming to plant 1,000 trees around NSCBI Airport, it said.

This green initiative is designed to promote environmental sustainability, enhance the area’s beauty, improve air quality and support local ecosystems, the statement said.

“On this momentous occasion of ICAO’s 80th anniversary, we are proud to launch this tree plantation drive. By planting 1,000 trees, we are making a tangible contribution to environmental sustainability and enriching our community’s surroundings,” Roy said. PTI SBN RBT