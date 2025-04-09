Tree planting now mandatory for arms licence in UP's Mathura, says DM

Mathura (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) In a novel step towards environmental conservation, the administration in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district has made planting trees a mandatory requirement for obtaining, renewing or transferring arms licences.

According to an official release issued by the District Information Department, applicants will now be required to plant 10 trees either on private land or on public land anywhere within the district. The application must be submitted along with geo-tagged proof of the plantation, the release said.

District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh, who introduced the measure, said the new condition will be applicable in addition to all previously-existing conditions for acquiring arms licences.

"This move is aimed at encouraging citizens to contribute meaningfully towards environmental protection while fulfilling their personal needs," he said.

"The responsibility for maintaining and protecting these trees will also lie with the applicants themselves," Singh added, emphasising that public participation is key to ensuring the survival of the planted saplings.

District Information Officer Prashant Suchari shared the details of the initiative on Wednesday and called it an important step in raising awareness about environmental preservation.

"This initiative not only aligns with administrative responsibilities but also reinforces the collective duty of citizens toward sustaining the environment," he said. PTI COR KIS RC