Tree pruning: We have lost a life, what else can be eye opening for MCD, Delhi HC asks

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities in the capital to conduct pruning of trees in Dwarka area while pointing out the "inaction" on the part of the MCD.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said immediate attention was required for pruning.

"Authorities have not been discharging their duties. Tending of trees and light pruning is required to make lives of pedestrians, other users of road safe," the bench said.

The high court observed whenever there was heavy rain, reports of falling trees, damage of property and life were reported.

"We direct the authorise to follow the directions. We have lost a life. What else can be eye opening for the MCD?" the bench asked.

The court lamented the ineptness shown by the authorities which "have not been discharging duties".

"It is common knowledge that during monsoon, whenever there are heavy rains, several incidents of falling of trees causing damage to life and property both are reported. The facts warrant the authorities to act promptly and follow the SOP as contained in the notification dated May 2," the court said.

The bench's observation came in a PIL, which claimed despite an standard operating procedure issued by the Delhi government, authorities concerned were not taking adequate action.

The PIL said falling of dead branches and other parts of the trees had caused loss to property and life and hindering smooth movement on roads and footpaths.

The bench examined the photographs filed with the PIL and called for "immediate attention" of the authorities for pruning the trees.

"We are concerned about authorities' inaction when it comes to tree pruning, etc., immediate attention of authorities is called for pruning of trees. Cutting of dead part of trees, for reducing risk of damage to property and human lives. Department of forest and wildlife of GNCTD has issued a notification, for tending and pruning of trees. It gives detailed guideline to authorities for pruning of trees beside roads, in park etc.," the court said.

The bench directed the authorities concerned to conduct a survey of Dwarka area, south west district, within 10 days to know the number of trees required to be pruned.

"Pruning in Dwarka will be completed within four weeks from the completion of this survey," the bench said. PTI UK AMK AMK