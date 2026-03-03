Tree trunk meant for Holi transported by tying outside train compartment

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Railway authorities have registered a case against six persons for allegedly transporting a large areca nut tree trunk for Holi celebrations by tying it to the doors of a suburban local train travelling from Virar to Mahim, officials said on Tuesday.

An X user shared an Instagram video on Tuesday, showing a tall tree trunk tied horizontally outside a coach and blocking at least three of its four doors. He also tagged railway authorities.

In an official response posted on X in the evening, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Western Railway's Mumbai division said that carrying bulky items in suburban trains is prohibited in the interest of commuter safety, and an action has already been taken in this case.

"The individuals involved have been apprehended and booked under relevant provisions of the Railway Act," the post stated.

The X user who shared the video claimed in the post that the practice of carrying trees from Virar to Mahim for Holi celebrations dates back to the British era. The video showed the entire process starting from cutting down the tree after performing Puja.

According to railway officials, six persons were apprehended at Borivali on Monday in connection with the incident, which caused a brief disruption in services for about 20 minutes little after Monday midnight.

The train guard informed the officials that some individuals had tied a tree trunk to coach number 5294/C, obstructing passenger entry from one side. The train was subsequently stopped as a safety measure.

Cases were registered against the accused under Sections 145(b) and 145(c) of the Railways Act for creating nuisance and causing obstruction. PTI KK KRK