Tree uprooted during heavy rain in Delhi, two men taking shelter under it injured

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Two men were injured when a tree fell bringing down a school wall with it, while they were taking shelter under it during heavy rains, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Dwarka's Baba Haridas Nagar on Friday evening, police said, adding that they received a call about it at 6.20 pm.

According to police, the two men were riding separate motorcycles when they stopped to take shelter under a big neem tree.

Due to the heavy showers, the tree uprooted and fell on the two men. The tree fell on the wall of an MCD school, causing it to collapse, an official said.

Rakesh (25) and Ashok Kumar Yadav (32), were trapped under the tree and the debris of the wall but were rescued by locals.

The injured were rushed to the Rao Tularam Memorial (RTRM) Hospital and were later discharged after treatment, the police said. PTI ALK OZ SKY SKY