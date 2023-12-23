Trees being nailed to make Shimla beautiful: Former deputy mayor

Shimla (HP), Dec 23 (PTI) Trees are being nailed to bleed to make Shimla beautiful, alleged former deputy mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation and CPI (M) leader Takinder Singh Panwar on Saturday.

Trees are being nailed to put up artificial lights to lighten the Ridge ground in the heart of Shimla city ahead of Christmas and New Year, not realising that tourists come here for quality air, natural scenic beauty, and safe environment, he told PTI on Saturday.

In an application to SP Shimla, Panwar said that a few videos, photos, and news links of the Chinar trees being nailed by some contractors at the Ridge Shimla to put up lights were attached and requested him to consider the application as an FIR against the said contractors.

The said contractors have not just wrapped the trees with some plastic material, but also used thousands of nails in the pristine Chinar and other sensitive trees at the Ridge and Mall Shimla, he said in the application.

"Having served this town for five years as directly elected deputy mayor, I am aware of the fact that this act of the contractor draws penal provisions of the MC Act and violated the tree authority guidelines and must be taken to task," he said.

On one hand the state government has set a target to make Himachal 'Green State' by 2026 and on the other hand, such practices are being adopted, said the CPI (M) leader.

The authorities concerned should not make natural trees artificial as people come here to see the natural beauty, not artificial lights, said elderly resident O P Sood.