Trees felled in ridge area on Delhi LG's order despite forest officials' objections: Bharadwaj

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday alleged that despite objections from forest officials, "1,100 trees" were felled in the city's ridge area following orders of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

In a press conference, Bharadwaj alleged that the forest department and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) were aware that there was no permission to cut trees on the ridge, yet the trees were axed.

"Everyone is involved in this whole matter. The forest department, the DDA and the Lieutenant Governor, all are involved in this illegal act and together they are working to deceive the Supreme Court," said a statement by the urban development department quoting the senior AAP leader.

The minister's allegation comes amid the Supreme Court seeking a "clear" statement from the DDA vice-chairman on whether trees in the ridge area were cut on the orders of the LG without its permission.

The trees were felled in the southern ridge's Satbari area to construct a road from Chhattarpur to South Asian University. Citing a purported communication letter of a DDA official to his superiors regarding the felling of trees, Bharadwaj claimed that the trees were axed in the Satbari area earlier this year on the directions of the LG, according to the official release.

This was done despite the forest department and the DDA knowing there was no permission for such an action, it added.

The minister pointed out that no tree can be felled in the ridge area without the Supreme Court's permission.

No immediate reaction was available from the LG office on Bharadwaj's claims.

Citing an email, purportedly sent by a DDA officer to other officers, Bharadwaj alleged the communication contradicted the claims made in the apex court that the LG did not visit the site.

"The email of the DDA official shows that the LG visited the Satbari forest area on Feb 3, 2024, and ordered the cutting of trees. After this order, the trees were felled illegally without obtaining permission from the Supreme Court," Bharadwaj alleged in the statement.

The minister on Monday had demanded resignation of the LG alleging he had a role in the felling of "1,100 trees" in the ridge area of the city. He had claimed that these trees were felled without any permission, after a visit of the LG on February 3.

"We direct the vice chairman to state before the court about whether any official record is available regarding the site visit of the Lieutenant Governor on February 3 and on what transpired on the visit of the LG," the top court had said on Monday. PTI VIT RPA