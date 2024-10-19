Trees part of our spiritual, cultural and ecological heritage, says Goa CM

Panaji, Oct 19 (PTI) Trees have not just been a source of livelihood in India but are also part of the country's spiritual, cultural and ecological heritage, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

He was speaking at an event to release a book titled 'Traditional Trees of Bharat' authored by Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was also present on the occasion and released the first copy of the book.

"Trees have been more than mere sources of livelihood in India; they are part of our spiritual, cultural, and ecological heritage. From the sacred peepal tree, which holds religious importance, to the banyan, which symbolizes longevity and strength, each tree tells a story that mirrors mirrors our traditions, rituals and way of life," Sawant said.

Trees like neem, mango and tulsi have not just provided sustenance and medicinal benefits, but have also been seen as symbols of purity, wisdom and protection, the CM added.

Hailing Pillai, the CM said 'Traditional Trees of Bharat' is a symbol of the deep-rooted connection between our ancient traditions and our natural environment that has shaped the soul of our country.

He said Pillai's initiative in organizing the 'Vriksha Vygnanika Saddassu' symposium, which forms the basis of this book, is a remarkable step in ensuring that this knowledge is passed on to future generations.

"It encourages us to rediscover our relationship with nature and reminds us of the importance of ecological balance; a topic that holds great relevance today in the face of environmental challenges. As a nation that has always revered nature, our forefathers integrated trees into the very fabric of our culture," Sawant said. PTI RPS BNM