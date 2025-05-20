'Trek for All' initiative makes Himalayan adventure accessible to differently-abled

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A group of differently-abled individuals took on the formidable challenge of scaling the Himalayas as part of the 'Trek for All' initiative, which aims to make trekking inclusive and safe for everyone.

This one-of-a-kind initiative, which completed a successful pilot trek to Uttarakhand's Dayara Bugyal in April, is now gearing up for its next journey in June. It plans to redefine the relationship between disability and the outdoors -- one 'inclusive trek' at a time.

It was organised by tour operators Aquaterra Adventures, Meteors Trust, and impact enterprise v-shesh.

“Inclusive treks have long existed in countries like the US, UK, Canada -- even Kazakhstan has waitlists that stretch for years. We asked ourselves: why not the Himalayas?” Pankaj Wadhwa, trustee of Meteors Trust and an avid trekker, said in a statement.

The idea of an inclusive trek took off with all registrations filling up within a week. Nine participants with disabilities such as visual impairments, amputation, and autism were each paired with a dedicated support buddy for the trek.

“We knew from the start that there would be interest in an inclusive trek but the response to the idea was truly overwhelming. Persons with visible and invisible disabilities, caregivers, friends and colleagues of persons with disabilities were interested not just in the idea but in joining in," said Rashi Soman, member of the founding team at v-shesh -- an award winning enterprise that works in the area of disability inclusion.

The 20-km trail, which began from the Atali Ganga camp in Rishikesh, became a landmark moment for many, particularly for the visually impaired trekkers who described the summit through sound, texture, wind, and scent -- a rich sensory tapestry beyond sight.

“We were supported when needed, never judged or pitied. That made all the difference," said Sourabh, who is blind, while reflecting on the whole experience.

The trek also served as a lesson in empathy for the support buddies accompanying the participants.

“The experience was life changing in so many ways. I thought I’d be helping them -- but they inspired me," said Vidur, a videographer and trek support buddy.

The price of the six-day trek, scheduled for June 17-22, is Rs 27,500 exclusive of taxes and is open for registration.