Trek Tamil Nadu turns one, reveals Yelagiri-Swamimalai is TN’s favourite trek route

Chennai, Nov 1 (PTI) The most popular trek route in Tamil Nadu is a short trek through the Eastern Ghats mountain range, which starts at a tribal village in Yelagiri and goes uphill, offering breathtaking views, to Swamimalai, according to Trek Tamil Nadu.

This Saturday, Trek Tamil Nadu, a platform that offers an opportunity to explore the wilderness landscape of Tamil Nadu with 124 identified forest trails spread across the state, marked the completion of one year of operations.

And in the last one year, Yelagiri-Swamimalai saw 2,209 trekkers, the highest so far through Trek Tamil Nadu.

Launched in 2024 by Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Trek Tamil Nadu has redefined eco-tourism by introducing organised trekking experiences across selected forest and wildlife areas that are mindful of eco-sensitivity, stated a press release Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department.

Trek Tamil Nadu is floated as a joint venture of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department (TNFD) and the Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation (TNWEC), added the release.

At the heart of Trek Tamil Nadu is community participation, said the release. It encourages local engagement by providing training and employment opportunities to tribal and forest fringe villagers as trekking guides.

Having set the national benchmark for sustainable, community-driven eco-tourism, Trek Tamil Nadu aims to expand from 40 to 50-plus curated routes in near future, according to the press release.

It also plans to take organised trekking to schools and colleges to promote experiential learning. PTI JR ROH