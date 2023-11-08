Trekker from Delhi found dead on river banks in HP’s Kullu

Shimla/Kullu, Nov 8 (PTI) The body of a trekker who had fallen into the Parvati River in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district last week was found on the banks of the river, police said on Wednesday.

Shiv Roy (30), a lawyer from Delhi, who was trekking along with a guide and porter had slipped and fallen into the river during trekking at Potraghat on November 4, they said.

His body was spotted near the bank of the river about 2 km away from the Potraghat on Tuesday. Efforts are being made to bring the body back to Manikaran by this evening, DSP Headquarters Kullu Rajesh told The PTI.

The trek to Mantalai Lake via Kheerganga from Barshaini village is one of the toughest in the state.

The body would be handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said. PTI COR BPL NB NB