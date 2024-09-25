Trekker rescued from Yunam Peak in Lahaul and Spiti

Keylong (HP), Sep 25 (PTI) The Lahaul and Spiti district police on Wednesday rescued a missing trekker near Yunam Peak, which stands at an elevation of 20,300 ft, close to Baralachala in Lahaul and Spiti.

The missing trekker was part of a group of nine trekkers navigating the challenging terrain near Yunam Peak, Superintendent of Police (SP) Lahaul and Spiti Mayank Chaudhary said in a statement issued here.

"We successfully and safely rescued the missing trekker despite facing extreme weather conditions at an elevation of 20,300 feet," he said "A rescue team led by assistant sub-inspector Ravi Dutt and also comprising head constable Vijay Kumar and constable Mohit Shanil was constituted promptly after the information about the missing trekker was received in the morning", he said.

Equipped with the necessary rescue gear and supported by experienced trekkers, the team embarked on a challenging six-kilometre climb upwards to Yunam Peak and rescued the trekker," he added.

The police have not shared the name and other details of the trekker. PTI COR BPL RT RT