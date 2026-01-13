Trekking, camping, similar activities banned for 2-months in high altitude areas of J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch have imposed a ban on trekking, camping, hiking and similar outdoor activities in all high-altitude areas of the border district for a period of two months, an official said on Tuesday.

"It has been reported that unrestricted movement of individuals and groups in such areas poses a serious risk to public safety due to difficult terrain, adverse weather conditions and other unforeseen hazards," an order issued on Monday read.

Poonch District Magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma ordered the prohibition under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following inputs from security agencies and field functionaries regarding security and safety concerns in certain high-altitude and forested areas.

The prohibition applies to individuals, groups, tour operators and adventure clubs, except those with prior written permission for official purposes. Security forces, emergency services and government officials on duty have been exempted from the purview of this order.

"Any person found violating the order shall be liable for action under the relevant provisions of law," the order said, directing Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch to ensure strict enforcement.

It said the order would come into force with immediate effect and shall remain valid for a period of two months, unless withdrawn or modified earlier. PTI TAS TAS APL APL