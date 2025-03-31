Trekking expedition commemorating Dalai Lama’s Tibet escape begins in Arunachal

Itanagar, Mar 31 (PTI) A six-day trekking expedition retracing the historic route taken by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama six decades ago commenced on Monday afternoon from Kenzamani in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district.

Organised by the district administration under the initiative of Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, the event is supported by Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu and chairman of the Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA), Jambey Wangdi.

The journey will conclude at Pungteng in Tawang on April 5, marking the day the Dalai Lama arrived in the region in 1959, an official release said. The expedition will commemorate the Dalai Lama’s historic escape from Tibet in 1959.

The inaugural ceremony at Kenzamani featured prayers for the Dalai Lama, followed by cultural performances by monks and villagers, it said.

“As we embark on this six-day-long journey along the Freedom Trail, we draw strength from the wisdom of the Dalai Lama and hope for a peaceful future. Our relationship with Tibet is centuries old, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual understanding. The bond between our people goes beyond borders,” Lhamu said.

The opening day saw an enthusiastic turnout, with around 300 participants joining the trek, the release added. PTI UPL RBT