Trekking suspended in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli amid rain, snowfall forecast

Gopeshwar, Oct 5 (PTI) Trekking activities have been suspended in Chamoli district for the next two days amid forecasts of rain and snowfall in the high altitude areas of Uttarakhand, officials said on Sunday.

The Chamoli District Disaster Management Office has directed the Tourism and Forest Departments to suspend trekking activities on October 6 and 7.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in several districts, including Chamoli, and snowfall in areas with an altitude of 4,000 meters or more between October 5 and 7, due to which trekking activities have been suspended in the high Himalayan regions.

According to the officials, previously granted trekking permits have also been revoked with immediate effect.

All departments and executing agencies have also been asked to stop construction work being in risky areas during this period, they said.

Chamoli Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash appealed to the people to be cautious in view of the heavy rain warning issued by the Meteorological Department.

Unnecessary movement should be avoided, especially in high altitude areas and sensitive areas, he said.

In case of heavy rain, there is a possibility of landslides, road blockage and increase in the water level of rivers and streams, hence people should stay away from risky areas, Prakash added.

He also appealed the public not pay attention to rumours and trust only the official information issued by the administration.