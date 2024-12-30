Trekking team trapped on SGNP mountain slope after bee attack rescued

Thane, Dec 30 (PTI) Ten children were rescued by Thane police and disaster response force personnel on Monday after they got trapped while trying to save themselves from a bee attack during a trekking trip at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a civic official said.

The incident took place at around 12:20pm in Yeoor, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"The children, all in the late teens, panicked during a bee attack and got stuck on a steep slope. A team from Vartaknagar police and Thane Disaster Response Force rescued them. The children are from Thane as well as areas like Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Ghatkopar etc in Mumbai," another official said.

"The rescue operation lasted for an hour. Three persons who were stung by bees were admitted to a hospital in Thane," he added. PTI COR BNM