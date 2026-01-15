Trekking temporarily banned in Kudremukh Wildlife Division to prevent forest fires

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 15 (PTI) As a precautionary measure to prevent forest fires and ensure the safety of the public, tourists and trekkers, authorities have temporarily banned trekking activities in several forest and wildlife areas under the Kudremukh Wildlife Division.

The ban applies to trekking routes located within the Kudremukh National Park, Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary and Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary. An official order in this regard has been issued by the Assistant Conservator of Forests of the Kudremukh Wildlife Division, Karkala.

According to forest officials, the decision has been taken in view of the heightened risk of forest fires during the dry season.

Trekking activities, if not regulated, could pose a serious threat to forest ecology and wildlife, besides endangering human lives.

The order states that entry to all designated trekking trails in the above protected areas will remain prohibited from January 14 until further notice.

Authorities have urged the public and adventure enthusiasts to cooperate with the forest department and strictly adhere to the restrictions.

Officials said the move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen fire prevention measures and to protect sensitive forest zones from accidental or man-made fires. Increased surveillance and patrolling have also been intensified in vulnerable areas.

Violations of the ban will attract legal action under the relevant provisions of forest and wildlife protection laws, officials warned.

The forest department has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report any signs of fire or illegal activities to the nearest forest office. PTI COR GMS KH