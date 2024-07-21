Tremendous challenges in protecting heritage as world undergoes transformation: UNESCO DG

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) UNESCO's Director General Audrey Azoulay on Sunday said there are "tremendous" challenges when it comes to protecting heritage as the world is undergoing transformation in every area driven by digital revolution and climate disruption.

In his address at the opening ceremony of the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) at the Bharat Mandapam here, she also described India as "an inspiration for UNESCO".

India is hosting the key event of UNESCO for the first time from July 21 to July 31.

"Let me start by expressing our deep gratitude to our host, the Prime Minister of India, who is welcoming the world tonight around this essential notion that 195 countries have agreed on the protection of the cultural and natural heritage of humanity bequeathed to us over the centuries in all its splendid diversity," she said.

The WHC is meeting in New Delhi for the first time in its history to preserve, promote and pass on to future generations humanity's priceless legacy established over time, said Azoulay, who wore a saree on the occasion, as she shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

In her address, she also thanked the Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which co-organised the important meeting with UNESCO.

Since being founded over 160 years ago, the ASI has protected India's heritage and also more than 3,600 ancient monuments and archeological sites across the country.

"In recent years, we have been happy to work with ASI around the world, especially in the region, and in Cambodia, where it has contributed to the restoration of Ta Prohm, one of the most important temples at the Angkor Wat World Heritage Site," Azoulay said.

"This commitment is inspiring, and I understand India's support will be further reinforced to pave the way for more international cooperation on the occasion of this Committee's (meeting) and in the spirit of the World Heritage Convention which is based on solidarity. I thank you for this reinforced commitment," she added.

The UNESCO DG said, "For us, whose job is to protect world heritage, the challenges are tremendous, as the world undergoes transformation in every area driven by the digital revolution and climate disruption".

"But, equally immense is our determination to make heritage an anchor in an ever-changing world. And, this determination is also being passed on to the young people who have come from 31 countries, for the World Heritage Young Professionals Forum," she said.

World Heritage Young Professionals Forum running from July 14-23, brings young people and heritage experts together to foster intercultural learning and exchange. It provides the youth opportunities to discover and discuss common preservation concerns and explore new roles in heritage conservation.

As of date, 1,199 properties are inscribed by 168 State Parties on the World Heritage List. All matters related to World Heritage Conventions are taken during the Session of the World Heritage Committee.

"India knows too that the preservation of cultural heritage is inseparable from the preservation of natural heritage.

"We see here, like in many other parts of the world, the devastating impact of climate disruption on our lives and on heritage. India's tradition accords great importance to the idea of duty, of 'dharma'. Tomorrow, may we fulfil our 'dharma' for the world's cultural and natural heritage," the UNESCO DG said.

A video 'Aham Bharatam' depicting India's ethos for cultural and natural heritage was also screened on the occasion.

Azoulay said she was struck by the unique way in which the country constantly reinterprets its infinitely rich cultural heritage.

"We feel this very clearly in New Delhi, near where the Mahabharata is set, the Taj Mahal, the temples of Mahabalipuram and Khajuraho, the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas, each of the 42 Indian treasures inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List bring together past, present, but also future generations, as do the Kalbeliya dancers of Rajasthan, the Garba of Gujarat, the chants of Ladakh..," she added.

When India held the Presidency of the G20 last year, leaders called for the first time for culture to be placed at the heart of post 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, the UNESCO DG said.

And, in this way, India has held cultural recognition as a global public good, one that should be included in the Pact for the Future to be adopted by the UN this September.

"Under India's presidency and with UNESCO's support that the G20 endorsed Kashi Culture Pathway, which focuses on the fight against illicit trafficking and restitution of cultural properties," she said.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in his address said the incredible hosting of the G20 by India has changed the world's perspectives towards the country.

And, 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' is "not just a slogan, but also a guide", he said. PTI KND RT RT