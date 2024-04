Jagdalpur, Apr 24 (PTI) A 2.6 magnitude tremor was recorded in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

No damage or casualties were reported from the area, they said.

The tremor was recorded around 8 pm with its epicenter located 5 km deep and 2 km in the north-east direction from Jagdalpur, the headquarter of the district, a meteorological department official said in Raipur.

Aftershocks were also felt in Jagdalpur town, he said. PTI COR TKP KRK