Tremor of 1.6 magnitude reported in Maharashtra's Latur district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 4 (PTI) A tremor of 1.6 magnitude was reported at Hasori village in central Maharashtra's Latur district on Wednesday evening, an official release said here.

No casualties or damage to property were reported.

The tremor was reported at 8.57 pm with its epicentre 7 km below the ground, it said.

On Monday, a tremor of 2.8 magnitude had been recorded in the same village.

Hasori is 30 km away from Killari which had been flattened by a devastating earthquake on September 30, 1993. PTI AW KRK