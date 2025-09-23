Tremor of 2.3 magnitude recorded in Latur district

Latur, Sep 23 (PTI) A tremor of 2.3 magnitude was recorded on Tuesday night in Latur district of central Maharashtra, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

The tremor was recorded at 8:13 pm in Murud Akola village and its epicentre was located to the west of Latur city at a depth of 5 kilometres, they said.

Authorities urged citizens not to panic or believe in rumours, but take precautionary safety measures.

They issued safety guidelines and asked local residents to contact the local administration or the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Latur in case of emergencies.

Latur was the site of a devastating earthquake that struck on September 30, 1993, killing thousands of people.