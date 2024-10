Bhopal, Oct 17 (PTI) A tremor of 2.8 magnitude was felt in Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, though no damage was reported from it, an official said.

The tremor occurred at 12:48pm, India Meteorological Department's Bhopal Centre official VS Yadav said.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported, informed Narmadapuram collector Sonia Meena. PTI LAL BNM