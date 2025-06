Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) A medium intensity tremor of 3.8 magnitude struck Amravati district of Maharashtra on Wednesday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said the tremor occurred at 9.57 pm at a depth of 10 kms.

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property in the district located in the Vidarbha region. PTI PR RSY