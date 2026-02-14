Tremor recorded in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar, Feb 14 (PTI) A 2.5 magnitude tremor was recorded in the coastal Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday night, an official said.

The tremor was registered at 9:11 pm, causing brief anxiety among local residents, particularly in the seismic-prone belts of Talasari and Dhundalwadi, but no damage to property or injury to any person was reported.

According to Vivekanand Kadam, chief of District Disaster Management Cell, the seismic activity was recorded at a shallow depth of 5 km. The epicenter was located 97 km west of Nashik.

"We urge citizens not to panic as these low-intensity tremors are a known characteristic of the region's geological profile," stated Kadam. PTI COR KRK