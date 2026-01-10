Tremor recorded in Palghar district of Maharashtra

Palghar, Jan 10 (PTI) A 3.2 magnitude tremor was felt in parts of Palghar district in coastal Maharashtra on Saturday evening, causing brief panic, officials said.

No casualties or damage to property were reported, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of District Disaster Management Cell.

The tremor occurred at 7:10 pm with its origin at a depth of 5 km and epicentre located 84 km north of Mumbai, he said.

Residents in some areas reported feeling light vibrations, prompting a few people to run out of their homes.

Palghar district falls in a seismically sensitive zone and has experienced low to moderate tremors in the past. PTI COR KRK