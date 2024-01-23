7.2 magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: A strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck the southern Xinjiang region of China late Monday night, with tremors being felt in some parts of the national capital region.

In a post on X, the NCS said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 80 kilometres in China's Southern Xinjiang region.

China’s State Council’s earthquake relief department and emergency management department have activated a Level 3 emergency response to the 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Northwest China’s Xinjiang, dispatching a working team to guide rescue and relief work.

The National Fire and Rescue Bureau has mobilized comprehensive fire and rescue forces.

The Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Fire and Rescue Department has sent 41 vehicles, 192 personnel, and 3 search and rescue dogs to the scene. A total of 710 personnel from 2 heavy-duty teams, 5 light-duty teams, and 7 mobile teams are on standby.

The Xinjiang Forest Fire Department has mobilized 500 personnel, 112 vehicles, and 4 search and rescue dogs. Earthquake rescue teams from China’s Tibet and Gansu region are also carrying out the assembly.

The Earthquake Administration in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region dispatched an initial team of 15 personnel to the earthquake-stricken area overnight to conduct disaster assessments, emergency mobile observations, and earthquake trend analysis.