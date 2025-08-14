Tremors felt in Telangana's Vikarabad

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI) Tremors were felt in Vikarabad district of Telangana early Thursday, when a 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck at 3.56 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Residents of Rangapur village in Parigi mandal, near Hyderabad, reported hearing a loud sound and stepping out of their homes. They initially thought it was an accident, but soon realised it was an earthquake. The tremors lasted two to three seconds, villagers said.

Vikarabad district Collector Prateek Jain told reporters that no damage has been reported.

He said the administrative machinery has been asked to remain alert to deal with any situation in case tremors occur again.

For the first time in several decades, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck Telangana, with its epicentre at Mulugu, about 200 km from Hyderabad, on December 4, 2024. The quake caused no casualties or major damage. PTI SJR SSK