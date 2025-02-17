Tremors in Delhi-NCR: Atishi prays for 'everyone's safety'

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Acting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has prayed for the safety of people after an earthquake jolted the city early on Monday.

Strong tremors were felt in the national capital and adjoining regions after the quake of 4.0 magnitude struck the region. No reports have come of any damage or injuries.

In a post on X, Atishi said a strong earthquake was felt as she prayed to god for people's safety.

"I pray for safety of everyone," she said.

Delhi Police has set up an emergency number -- 112 -- where people can call for help.

The epicentre of the quake was in the Jheel Park area of Dhaula Kuan. There were some reports of people hearing a loud sound as the ground shook. PTI VIT ARI