Tremors jolt Vikarabad in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI) Tremors were felt on Thursday in Vikarabad district of Telangana due to a minor earthquake measuring 3.1 on Richter scale, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Residents of Rangapur village in Parigi mandal of Vikarabad district, neighbouring Hyderabad, said they heard a sound and came out of their homes.

They said they initially thought that the sound could be due to an accident outside but realized that it was an earthquake. The tremors were felt for two-three seconds, the villagers said.

Vikarabad district Collector Prateek Jain told reporters that there were no reports of damage.

He said the administrative machinery has been asked to be alert to deal with the situation in the event of tremors occurring again.