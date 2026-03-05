Tremors recorded in 3 Gujarat districts

Ahmedabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Tremors of 3.4 and 2.5 magnitude were recorded in Kutch, Dahod and Botad districts of Gujarat on Thursday, officials said.

No casualties or damage to property were recorded anywhere.

The first tremor of 2.5 magnitude was registered 34 km west-southwest of Dahod in eastern Gujarat at 11.55 am, said the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

It was followed by a 3.4 magnitude tremor that struck 12 km north-northwest of Bhachau in Kutch district in the west at 1.43 pm. According to an ISR release, it originated at a depth of about 29.5 km beneath the Earth's surface.

Another 3.4 magnitude tremor was recorded 28 km south-southwest of Botad in the southern Saurashtra region at around 3.08 pm. It originated at a depth of about 15 km, the ISR release said.